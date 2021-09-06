Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $28,637,910.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $28,637,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 26th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $9,217,950.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00.
Thryv stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $37.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
