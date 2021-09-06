Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $28,637,910.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $28,637,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $9,217,950.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00.

Thryv stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $37.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

