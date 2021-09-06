Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CFO Sells $21,990,178.13 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SBAC stock opened at $366.48 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $368.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.83.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.50.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

