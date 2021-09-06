Paul Liberman Sells 85,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DKNG stock opened at $61.02 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.94.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $493,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 59.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 569,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 15.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,102 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $11,320,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.