Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €120.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €108.69 ($127.87).

PUM stock opened at €102.55 ($120.65) on Monday. Puma has a 12 month low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a 12 month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion and a PE ratio of 51.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

