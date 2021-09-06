Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Chuy’s worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,883,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHUY. TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $31.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $630.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

