Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $125.27 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $126.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.37.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

