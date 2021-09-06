Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,649 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in US Ecology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,405,000 after acquiring an additional 243,136 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 421,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,562,000 after buying an additional 53,743 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

