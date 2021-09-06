Royal Bank of Canada Sells 7,272 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Viad were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVI. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 60.1% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 409,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after buying an additional 153,572 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 23.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 24.3% in the first quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 186,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 36,381 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of VVI opened at $43.11 on Monday. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

