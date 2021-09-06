1,973 Shares in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

CSAN stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. Cosan S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.80.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cosan S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

