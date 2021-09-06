721 Shares in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 76,433 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 214,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25.

