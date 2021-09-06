Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) by 4,842.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Paramount Gold Nevada worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Sleeper Gold Project and Grassy Mountain Project segments. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

