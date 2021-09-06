Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 188.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $7.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $529.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.63. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIGA shares. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

