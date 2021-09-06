Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 62.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $756.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOSS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

