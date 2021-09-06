Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a research note published on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.45.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Baxter International by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 62,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Baxter International by 90,079.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 61,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,560,000 after acquiring an additional 83,184 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

