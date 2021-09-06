Analyzing Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) & Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) and Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Southern Copper has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modern Cinema Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Southern Copper and Modern Cinema Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $7.98 billion 6.06 $1.57 billion $2.03 30.86 Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Modern Cinema Group.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and Modern Cinema Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 28.18% 37.37% 16.40% Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Southern Copper and Modern Cinema Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 1 3 0 0 1.75 Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern Copper presently has a consensus target price of $64.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.17%. Given Southern Copper’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Modern Cinema Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines. The Mexican Open-Pit Operations segment comprises La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes, the smelting, and refining plants and support facilities, which service both mines. The Mexican Underground Mining Operations segment involves in the operation of five underground mines, a coal mine, and several industrial processing facilities. The company was founded on December 12, 1952 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Modern Cinema Group

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. operates as a film making company. It engages in designing and patenting new business and technology models that allow both producers and distribution partners to integrate their systems. The company was founded by Ross Cooper February 09, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

