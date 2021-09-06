Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) versus INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) and INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Amadeus IT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amadeus IT Group and INTERSERVE PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amadeus IT Group $2.48 billion 11.11 -$714.39 million ($0.78) -78.51 INTERSERVE PLC/ADR $3.88 billion 0.00 -$176.46 million N/A N/A

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Amadeus IT Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amadeus IT Group and INTERSERVE PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amadeus IT Group 2 6 2 0 2.00 INTERSERVE PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Amadeus IT Group has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INTERSERVE PLC/ADR has a beta of 4.49, indicating that its share price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amadeus IT Group and INTERSERVE PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amadeus IT Group -21.66% -8.74% -2.77% INTERSERVE PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR beats Amadeus IT Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers. The company was founded on October 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure. Its Equipment Services segment designs, hires, and sells formwork, falsework, and related access equipment. The company also engages in the property management, development, rental, and leasing activities; management of five community rehabilitation companies; pension trustee activities; fitting out and refurbishment of offices and other buildings; equipment hire and sales activities; rental of plant and machinery; and provision of transport and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry. In addition, it offers healthcare, vocational training, welfare-to-work, employment, probation and rehabilitation, contract and window cleaning, catering, defense sector and industrial support, asbestos, supply, security manpower and support, manned guarding security, mechanical and electrical engineering, army training estate, personnel and management, fire suppression and detection system, insurance, education, and building maintenance services. Further, the company provides oil-field maintenance, fabrication, and construction services; support services for integration of disabled people into cleaning contracts and the transport sector; operational and financial services to PFI/PPP projects; management/maintenance services for slough borough council; management/maintenance services for MoD; and solutions for building/infrastructure projects. Additionally, it offers mechanical, electrical, and engineering services; and acts as a trustee. The company was formerly known as Tilbury Douglas Plc and changed its name to Interserve Plc in February 2001. Interserve Plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Twyford, the United Kingdom.

