Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,821,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,992,000 after buying an additional 45,314 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Hess by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $69.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of -129.46 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

