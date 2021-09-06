Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce sales of $91.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The Lovesac reported sales of $61.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year sales of $433.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $437.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $520.00 million, with estimates ranging from $514.40 million to $525.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

LOVE stock opened at $53.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $802.90 million, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $262,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,843,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 174.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after acquiring an additional 927,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 13.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,031,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

