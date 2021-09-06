$192.17 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce sales of $192.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.40 million and the highest is $192.95 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $181.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $761.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.99 million to $762.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $815.03 million, with estimates ranging from $812.20 million to $817.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW opened at $46.26 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

