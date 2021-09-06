Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.12.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $159.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

