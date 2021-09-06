NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.20.

NEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $357,791,000 after purchasing an additional 128,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,206 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $185,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEP opened at $80.98 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.16%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

