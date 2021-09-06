Citigroup Begins Coverage on Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $54.46.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

