Citigroup Begins Coverage on Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.38.
Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $54.46.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
