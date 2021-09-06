Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $85.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.33.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.23. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.