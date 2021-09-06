Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Lowered to $115.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,883.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.95.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.82%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

