Greif (NYSE:GEF) PT Raised to $57.00 at KeyCorp

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GEF. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. Greif has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Greif will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 12.8% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,130,000 after buying an additional 157,246 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at about $4,678,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 32.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 140,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 7.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.