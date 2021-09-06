Truist Initiates Coverage on WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Truist started coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.75. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

