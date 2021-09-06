DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $360.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $309.20.

DocuSign stock opened at $310.05 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.52, a P/E/G ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.41.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DocuSign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 7.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

