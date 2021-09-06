DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $360.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $309.20.
DocuSign stock opened at $310.05 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.52, a P/E/G ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.41.
In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DocuSign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 7.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
