American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “American States Water has a strong utility customer base, which is expanding steadily and increasing demand for its services. The company's subsidiary ASUS has long-term contracts with military bases, which assure a consistent flow of revenues. Also, it is investing regularly in the electricity and water infrastructure upgrade. The utility has sufficient liquidity to meet near-term obligations. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the company depends on California for generating a significant chunk of earnings and this excessive reliance might affect its financial performance. Also, the utility operates in a highly-regulated environment. Failure to comply with the rules might induce huge penalties. Moreover, its aging pipelines heighten the possibility of breakage and cause contamination.”
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.
American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.
In related news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,807.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,877. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,900,000 after buying an additional 210,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American States Water by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American States Water by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.
American States Water Company Profile
See Also: Quick Ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American States Water (AWR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.