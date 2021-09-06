The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus cut shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.44.

NYSE:CLX opened at $169.51 on Friday. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.80.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in The Clorox by 4.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 15.6% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

