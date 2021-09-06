Comparing Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) & Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Veoneer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98% Veoneer -25.99% -34.38% -19.06%

25.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Veoneer shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Veoneer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Veoneer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Veoneer $1.37 billion 2.89 -$545.00 million ($4.07) -8.72

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veoneer.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aeva Technologies and Veoneer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Veoneer 3 9 0 0 1.75

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 76.28%. Veoneer has a consensus target price of $26.64, suggesting a potential downside of 24.95%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Veoneer.

Volatility & Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veoneer has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats Veoneer on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area. Its products include advanced driver assistance systems and highly automated driving solutions with focus on autonomous driving. The company was founded on April 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

