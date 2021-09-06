DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) & Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Head-To-Head Survey

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of DT Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DT Midstream and Enterprise Products Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 0 2 4 0 2.67 Enterprise Products Partners 0 0 9 1 3.10

DT Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.49%. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus target price of $26.11, indicating a potential upside of 14.47%. Given Enterprise Products Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enterprise Products Partners is more favorable than DT Midstream.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DT Midstream and Enterprise Products Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $754.00 million 5.90 $312.00 million N/A N/A Enterprise Products Partners $27.20 billion 1.83 $3.78 billion $2.11 10.81

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than DT Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and Enterprise Products Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A Enterprise Products Partners 11.80% 18.26% 7.33%

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats DT Midstream on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment manages natural gas processing facility and a related gathering system. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment owns a crude oil pipeline system. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment stores and transports natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment offers propylene fractionation, butane isomerization complex, octane enhancement, and refined products. The company was founded by Dan L. Duncan in April 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

