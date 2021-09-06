Wedbush Cuts C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $70.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.78.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of -56.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.84. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 709,475 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $46,009,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,771,297 shares of company stock worth $159,356,495. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in C3.ai by 42.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in C3.ai by 12.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

