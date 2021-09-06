UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UCBJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.84 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised shares of UCB from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82. UCB has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $59.73.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

