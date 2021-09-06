KeyCorp Comments on The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $14.67 EPS.

COO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

COO stock opened at $455.92 on Monday. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $311.94 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $420.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 122.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 388.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

