DA Davidson Cuts Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target to $16.50

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

YEXT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Yext stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Yext has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. Yext’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at $45,734,284.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,124 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

