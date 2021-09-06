Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE PLAN opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at $93,681,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,947 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Anaplan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.