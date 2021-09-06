Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $345.00 at JMP Securities

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.11.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $317.64 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

