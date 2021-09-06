The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAM. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,048.81.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $562.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $762.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $992.01. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $555.00 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total transaction of $2,560,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,623,100 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 960.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in The Boston Beer by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

