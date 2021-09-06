BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DOOO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$133.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.46.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.35. BRP has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $101.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 3.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 217.22% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BRP by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BRP by 37.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRP in the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

