Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Head to Head Analysis

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Japan Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tokuyama and Japan Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 N/A Japan Airlines 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokuyama and Japan Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokuyama $2.85 billion 0.51 $230.63 million $1.65 6.15 Japan Airlines $4.54 billion 1.63 -$2.69 billion N/A N/A

Tokuyama has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Japan Airlines.

Risk and Volatility

Tokuyama has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tokuyama and Japan Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokuyama 8.13% 12.70% 6.46% Japan Airlines -46.60% -26.02% -12.05%

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine. The Specialty Products segment covers the development and sale of polycrystalline silicon, fumed silica, precipitated silica, aluminium nitride, pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates. The Cement segment handles the production and distribution of cement and cement related products that include ordinary Portland cement, blast-furnace slag cement, ready-mixed concrete, cement-type stabilizer, and waste treatments. The Life and Amenity segment comprises of polyolefin films, plastic window sashes, medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, gas sensors, and ion exchange membranes. The company was founded by Katsujiro Iwai on February 16, 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business. The Others segment includes travel planning and sales. The company was founded on August 1, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

