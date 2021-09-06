Analysts Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.62 Million

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to announce $172.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.90 million and the highest is $177.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $193.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $643.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $638.10 million to $653.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $679.36 million, with estimates ranging from $668.89 million to $698.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

NYSE:HLX opened at $3.77 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.50 million, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 233,549 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,190,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 362,023 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 116,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

