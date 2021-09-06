Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tilly’s, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a report released on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

TLYS stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $445.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $80,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,774.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480 in the last 90 days. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

