Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of NSRGF stock opened at $125.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.09. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $130.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGF. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

