Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

HENKY stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

