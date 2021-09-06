The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of East Asia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The Bank of East Asia stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The Bank of East Asia has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

