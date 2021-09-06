Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $290.00 at Mizuho

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.67.

OKTA stock opened at $270.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.13. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

