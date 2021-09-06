Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 76.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 284,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,401,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

