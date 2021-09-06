Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target Raised to €71.00 at Barclays

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covestro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Covestro alerts:

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. Covestro has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.