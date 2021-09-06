CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OTGLY. AlphaValue cut CD Projekt to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. VTB Capital cut CD Projekt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CD Projekt from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $13.19 price objective on CD Projekt and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CD Projekt has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $12.20 on Thursday. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

