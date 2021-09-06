Citigroup Raises The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $453.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $400.00 to $453.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on COO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.08.

NYSE:COO opened at $455.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.79 and a 200-day moving average of $400.38. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $311.94 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

